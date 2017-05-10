James Comey fired: Ousted FBI director learned he was fired from TV

James Comey, the FBI director fired Tuesday by President Trump, learned of his ouster while addressing agents at the FBI field office in Los Angeles, a source said.

Comey was talking to the agents when news of his firing appeared on televisions tuned in to news channels, a source told Fox News.

Television screens in the field office began flashing the news of his firing, and Comey initially chuckled at the report. He continued to brief the agents, finishing his speech before heading into a separate office.

Shortly after the speech, President Trump’s letter was given to FBI headquarters in Washington, The New York Times reported. Comey was set to be the keynote speaker at an FBI recruitment event in Los Angeles, but his motorcade brought him back to the airport.

Comey did not comment on his dismissal.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla, said in a tweet that nobody should be fired over television.

Trump fired Comey earlier Tuesday abruptly ending a rocky year-long stretch for the top law enforcement officer who came under fire for his handling of the Clinton email probe -- and whose agency has been investigating whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia.

The president told Comey in the brief letter that he could not “effectively lead” the bureau and called for “new leadership that restores public trust and confidence” in law enforcement.

Fox News’ Catherine Herridge and the Associated Press contributed to this report.