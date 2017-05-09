Report: Comey's testimony on amount of Clinton emails on laptop was misleading

FBI Director James Comey last week reportedly misstated the number of Hillary Clinton's emails that Huma Abedin forwarded to her husband, Anthony Weiner, to print out, ProPublica reported.

Comey told a Senate Judiciary Committee last week that Abedin forwarded "hundreds of thousands" of Clinton's emails to her husband. But two unnamed sources familiar with the matter told ProPublica that Abedin only forwarded a handful of those emails.

The sources told Pro Publica that it was more likely that most of the emails appeared on Weiner’s laptop as a result of backups of her Blackberry device. The FBI said it would correct the record by sending a letter to Congress later this week, but that plan appeared to be on hold for now, the website reported.

Comey said that it appeared Abedin made a “regular practice of forwarding emails to (Weiner)" so he could print them out and deliver them to Clinton.

However, when the emails were obtained, they turned out to be mostly duplicates of emails that federal authorities had already received earlier in their investigation, Pro Publica reported.

Comey’s testimony before the committee members was his most extensive public explanation of the events that unfolded 11 days before the November 2016 presidential election.

Comey said he had to speak up on Oct. 28 because he believed the FBI had found emails that could provide insight into Clinton’s use of a private server and possibly shift the focus of the investigation.

The FBI said it discovered thousands of emails on a laptop belonging to Weiner, leading federal authorities to revisiting the Clinton email investigation.

“It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we might have had some impact” on the election, he said.

Clinton said Tuesday she was confident she was on track to winning the 2016 presidential race but that two things derailed her: Comey’s Oct. 28 letter notifying Congress he had reopened the investigation into her use of a private email server when she was secretary of state as well as the release of campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails that were allegedly stolen by Russian hackers and released online.

Two days before the election, Comey again wrote to Congress saying the FBI found no new evidence against Clinton – but by then, many political analysts said the damage was already done.

Fox News’ Barnini Chakraborty contributed to this report.