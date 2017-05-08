Trump to nominate at least 5 conservative judges to federal appeals court

President Trump will announce at least five conservative nominees to federal appeals courts Monday, a senior administration official told Fox News.

Trump plans to choose some of his nominations from his list of 21 candidates for the Supreme Court. Two from the list who will announced include Justice Joan Larsen from Michigan and Justice David Stras from Minnesota.

The move will come days after White House Counsel Don McGahn alluded to more judicial nominations that were in the works for various courts. McGahan said Trump was putting on “finishing touches” and that people “would be amazed” by the exceptionalness of the nominees.

“The president is putting the finishing touches on a few folks and without getting too far ahead of ourselves you’re going to be amazed at the by exceptionalness of them,” McGahn said. “I mean the qualifications are impeccable it is really going to be an amazing thing. It is an honor to be a part of it.”

Trump had previously threatened to break up the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit. He accused his opponents of his agenda of “judge shopping,” and told The Washington Examiner last month they “immediately run to the 9th Circuit.”

Fox News’ Serafin Gomez contributed to this report.