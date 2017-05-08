Sally Yates set to testify on contacts between White House and Russia

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who warned the Trump administration about contacts between one of its key advisers and Russia, will testify Monday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

It is the first time Yates will get a chance to speak publicly about the concerns she raised. The hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation.

Flynn’s resignation followed allegations that Flynn had discussed U.S.-imposed sanctions on Russia with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period, which was contrary to the public representations of the White House.

Yates is likely to testify Monday that she warned White House counsel Don McGahn on Jan. 26 that Flynn's contacts — and the discrepancies between what the White House said happened on the calls and what actually occurred — had left him in a compromised position, according to a person familiar with her expected statements.

White House officials have said publicly that Yates merely wanted to give them a "heads-up" about Flynn's Russian contacts, but Yates is likely to testify that she expressed alarm to the White House about the incidents, according to the person.

According to the Associated Press, one sign that was taken as a warning by Obama administration officials about Flynn's contacts with Kislyak was a request by a member of Trump's own transition team made to national security officials in the Obama White House for the classified CIA profile of Kislyak.

Marshall Billingslea, a former Pentagon and NATO official, wanted the information for Flynn, his boss. Billingslea knew Flynn would be speaking to Kislyak, according to two former Obama administration officials, and seemed concerned Flynn did not fully understand he was dealing with a man rumored to have ties to Russian intelligence agencies. Last month, Trump announced his intention to nominate Billingslea to serve as assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the Treasury Department.

Obama aides also described Flynn as notably dismissive of the threat Russia posed to the United States when discussing policy in transition meetings with outgoing national security adviser Susan Rice and other top officials.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is also scheduled to testify at the hearing. He said in March that he had seen no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia at the time he left his post in January.

The subcommittee meeting Monday is one of three congressional probes into the Russia interference, along with House and Senate intelligence panels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.