Zimbabwe's Mugabe: Give Trump a chance

Zimbabwe’s 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe said Monday that President Trump should be given a chance to prove himself, which the BBC reported it is an unusual move for the man who had his assets frozen by the U.S. in 2001 over allegations of human rights abuses.

“Give him time,” Mugabe said in the interview. “Mr. Trump might even re-look (at) the sanctions on Zimbabwe.”

He went on to say, "When it comes to Donald Trump... talking of American nationalism, well America for America, America for Americans - on that we agree. Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans," Mugabe said.

Mugabe has been in power since white minority rule ended in Zimbabwe in 1980 after years of war. A big celebration for him is planned in Zimbabwe on Feb. 25, a few days after his birthday.

His 51-year-old wife spoke recently about her husband’s political future. She said Mugabe should run “as a corpse” in next year’s election if he dies before the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report