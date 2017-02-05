Pence: Will use 'all legal means at our disposal' to reinstate immigration ban

Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that the federal judge who halted President Trump’s temporary immigration ban “made the wrong decision” and vowed to use “all legal means at our disposal” to protect Americans.

“From the outset of his campaign and administration, the president of the United States has made it clear to put the safety of the American people first,” Pence said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We are going to win this argument.”

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 that temporarily halted immigration from seven mostly Muslim nations and the United States’ Syrian refugee program. The order follows his steadfast argument that radical Islamic terrorism poses a major threat to Americans’ safety.

On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle imposed a temporary restraining order on Trump’s ban, in response to a case filed last week by Washington state and Minnesota challenging Trump’s constitutional authority to unilaterally impose such a sweeping ban.

On Saturday night, a federal appeals court denied a Trump administration request to lift the restraining order and allow the immigration ban to continue.

“Under statutory law and under the Constitution, that authority belongs to the president,” Pence also said Sunday.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told “Fox News Sunday” that she has “no doubt” that the legal issue will ultimately go to the Supreme Court.

Pence also supported the new sanctions Trump imposed on Iran after the country last week launched a medium-range ballistic missile.

“They have flouted the U.N. security resolution,” he said. “What we are seeing here is a hostile action, belligerent action, taken by the Iranians. And we just are not going to put up with it anymore.