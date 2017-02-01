Sen. McConnell: 'We're going to get the judge confirmed'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed Tuesday night that President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick would be confirmed by the Senate.

When asked on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" whether he would use the so-called "nuclear option" to force Judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation by a simple majority vote, McConnell said, "I’m not going to answer that. Let me just tell you, we’re going to get this judge confirmed."

"But isn't that answering?" host Bret Baier pressed.

"We’re going to get the judge confirmed," McConnell repeated.

"So you would?" Baier asked again.

"We're going to get the judge confirmed," said McConnell, who later pointed out that six Senate Democrats had already come out against filibustering against Gorsuch's appointment.

"The Democrats seem to want to fight over everything these days, but this is a fight worth having," the Majority Leader said. "We’ve got a great nominee and we intend to win"

McConnell, who successfully kept the late Justice Antonin Scalia's seat open following the jurist's death last year, told Baier that he hoped to have the Senate confirm Gorsuch "before April" as part of a larger effort to help enact Trump's agenda.

"I believe we have an excellent chance this year to get through repealing and replacing ObamaCare, confirming the Supreme Court justice, and doing comprehensive tax reform," McConnell said. "All of that would make the first session of this Congress extremely productive."