Trump says he will 'send in the Feds' if Chicago doesn't reduce homicides

President Trump tweeted Tuesday night that if Chicago is unable to reduce its homicide figures, he will send in "the Feds" to help reduce the city’s murder rate.

"If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible `carnage' going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!" Trump posted.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson responded late Tuesday, saying: "The Chicago Police Department is more than willing to work with the federal government to build on our partnerships with DOJ, FBI, DEA and ATF and boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago."

Trump did not offer specifics about how the federal government could help.

The White House website says, "Our country needs more law enforcement, more community engagement and more effective policing."

This is not the first time Trump used Twitter to voice concern about violence in Chicago. Earlier this month, he posted, “If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for Federal help!”

Reuters reported that The Chicago Tribune released data indicating that at least 228 people were shot in the city so far this year, a 5.5 percent increase compared to last year. Police reportedly said the numbers were incorrect and there were 182 shootings, the same as last year.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel criticized Trump on Monday for worrying about the size of the crowd at his inauguration.

Emanuel, a longtime political ally of former President Obama, also acknowledged his own frustration with Chicago's crime rate. Reuters reported that the two have spoken in the past and a spokesman from Emanuel’s office said the mayor welcomed the opportunity to work with Trump.

