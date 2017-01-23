Tillerson passes preliminary Senate vote to become secretary of state

A Senate committee on Monday voted to approve former ExxonMobile CEO Rex Tillerson as President Trump’s secretary of state, paving the way to a final vote by all 100 senators.

Tillerson was essentially assured of getting enough votes in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee after Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, a committee member, decided earlier in the day to pledge his support for Tillerson becoming the country’s top diplomat.

The 11-10 vote along party lines in the GOP-controlled Congress would have been close without Rubio.

Meanwhile, senators were debating on the chamber’s floor whether to vote in favor of making Kansas GOP Rep. Mike Pompeo the next CIA director. The debate and final vote were expected to continue into the evening.

Pompeo's nomination is expected to be approved since the Republicans have 52 senators in the chamber and 51 of them, a simple majority, are needed to vote “yes."

Rubio voted for Tillerson despite his concerns, and those of others on the committee, about Tillerson's past business ties with Russia.

“He has a proven record of running a large, complex company,” Rubio said before voting yes. “For me, this wasn’t simply a concern about Russia.”

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the committee, voted against Tillerson’s nomination.

“I believe Mr. Tillerson’s demonstrated business orientation and his responses to questions during the confirmation hearing could compromise his ability as secretary of state to forcefully promote the values and ideals that have defined our country and our leading role in the world for more than 200 years,” he said before the vote.

GOP Sens. John McCain, Arizona, and Lindsey Graham, South Carolina, had expressed concerns about Tillerson similar to those raised by Rubio.

However, the senators said Sunday that they would support Tillerson in the final floor vote.

"Though we still have concerns about his past dealings with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin, we believe that Mr. Tillerson can be an effective advocate for U.S. interests," they said in a joint statement.

Top Senate Democrats on Friday postponed Pompeo’s vote saying they wouldn’t rush through the confirmation process for Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that several of Trump’s remaining nominees will be subject to “a thorough debate.”

The New York Democrat said he was “dubious” about eight or nine of Trump's picks -- citing potential conflicts of interests and policy stands.

The Senate has so far confirmed just two Trump nominees -- Gens. James Mattis, as defense secretary, and John Kelly, as Homeland Security secretary.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed confidence Sunday about having enough votes to get all of Trump’s nominees confirmed.

“I believe we’ll be able to confirm the president’s entire Cabinet,” the Kentucky Republican told “Fox News Sunday.” “I’m optimistic.”

As CEO of ExxonMobil, Tillerson spoke out against U.S. sanctions levied on Moscow following its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The penalties cost the energy giant hundreds of millions of dollars.

The episode became even more of a concern after the U.S. intelligence community concluded Russia meddled in the presidential election to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the White House race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.