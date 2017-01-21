Inclement conditions force Obamas' flight to Palm Springs to be diverted

Former President Obama and his family were for to land Friday at March Air Reserve Base instead of Palm Springs International due to inclement weather in the region.

USA Today reported that Obama’s plane flew over the airport twice and circled the area, but it was determined that it was safer to land at the base.

The Desert Sun reported that Obama and the former-First Lady arrived in Rancho Mirage at about 8 p.m. The report said the couple was greeted by dozens of onlookers who cheered, despite downpour conditions.

“We just wanted to wish him well,” Yasmin Espinoza, an onlooker told the paper. “And thank him for ObamaCare and everything else he’s done for us.”

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that the Obamas would visit Pal m Springs right after leaving office.

“The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, D.C. on Friday and Palm Springs fits the bill," the White House said. "This is a community that the president has visited on a number of occasions as president of the United States. He and his family have enjoyed the time they've spent there in the past. And they're looking forward to traveling there on Friday."