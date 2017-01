The local mayor and member of the exclusive Maryland country club whose members are preemptively trying to keep President Obama out over his stance on Israel announced that he was dropping out over the controversy.

Jeffrey Slavin, the mayor of the Montgomery County town of Somerset, said he could no longer belong to a community at Woodmont Country Club with such “intolerance,” The New York Post reported.

The Washington Post reported that some members of the historically Jewish club were bothered by Obama’s recent decision not to vote on a U.N. resolution criticizing Israeli settlements.

“[President Obama] has created a situation in the world where Israel’s very existence is weakened and possibly threatened,” longtime member Faith Goldstein wrote in a Dec. 26 email obtained by the Washington Post. “He is not welcome at Woodmont. His admittance would create a storm that could destroy our club. "

There has been no official indication Obama plans to apply for membership at Woodmont, but he has played at least four rounds at the course during his presidency and reports from last summer indicate Woodmont would be his club of choice when he leaves the Oval Office.

The Washington Post reported that Slavin signed his email to the club, “Thanks for many great memories” and quoted “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” with the words, “stay woke.”