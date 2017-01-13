An anti-Donald Trump group is planning massive disruptions for next week's inauguration covering everything from "blockades" at security checkpoints to a "dance party" outside VP-elect Mike Pence's house, according to group leaders as well as newly obtained audio of their apparent plans.

The organization #DisruptJ20 already announced at a press conference Thursday its various plans to wreak havoc at Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration and in the days leading up to it.

A conservative group also shared with FoxNews.com what it said was audio from a Jan. 8 #DisruptJ20 meeting at a Washington church, giving even greater insight into the group's planned D.C. "shutdown."

The audio, recorded by Capital Research Center, purports to show a female member detailing plans to "do everything we can to try and stop people from being able to access the inauguration."

This begins with what was described as a "pure dance party at Mike Pence’s house" on Jan. 18.

"It’s his last few days living in Chevy Chase before he moves into the vice presidential residence, and we’re going to send him off with a bang," the woman says in the audio.

Then she says the group is turning its attention toward the pro-Trump "DeploraBall" the following day, which she describes as the "alt-right neo-Nazi ... party to celebrate Trump."

"We're gonna crash it," she says.

That takes the group into inauguration morning, when members say they plan to block entrance points as well as roads and transportation.

"We’re going to be doing blockades," the woman says in the audio. "We’re going to [be] blockading checkpoints into the security zones. We're also going to be blockading roads and other modes of transit into the city."

At 10 a.m. that day, the group is planning an "anti-Capitalist, anti-fascist bloc" that "will be an unpermitted march that will be leaving from Logan Square."

A #DisruptJ20 spokeswoman confirmed to FoxNews.com on Friday that the group laid out these plans at the Jan. 8 meeting, which she described as public and well-attended.

Defending the group's agenda, she said: "We're exercising our freedom of speech and really want to set a tone for the next few years that there's a massive body of people ... who are very concerned about the dangerous direction Donald Trump is taking our country in."

The Jan. 8 remarks also track with what members said at Thursday's press conference.

#DisruptJ20 members openly described plans to blockade checkpoints. One organizer told Fox News he hopes to “turn the inauguration into as big of a clusterf--- as possible.”

Another group, ANSWER Coalition, is also planning to protest the inauguration but with a somewhat different agenda. The group said it's galvanizing tens of thousands of people at permitted locations -- like Freedom Plaza and the Navy Memorial -- to march and protest in a more traditional way.

The #DisruptJ20 audio was obtained by Dangerous Documentaries, a project of the Capital Research Center, as part of its upcoming documentary on left-wing protesters, "America Under Siege: Civil War 2017." The film is set for release before Inauguration Day.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.