Kellyanne Conway, the indefatigable campaign operative who became the face of Donald Trump's successful presidential bid, has been named counselor to the president.

Conway, who joined Trump's team as campaign manager in August, announced earlier this week on Fox News she was moving from her New Jersey home to Washington, signaling a pending position in the incoming Trump administration. Thursday's announcement from the transition team laid out her new role.

"Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory," Trump said in a statement released Thursday morning. "She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing."

Conway will work with senior administration officials to communicate and execute Trump's legislative priorities, the statement said.

Conway told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that she will be in the West Wing to "continue my service" to Trump. She said she had weighed a number of factors including her family in considering a job, but described the West Wing-in-waiting as family friendly, saying, "So I'm fine on that score."

Calling the appointment "very humbling," she said: "It's difficult to pass that up. I know I've got his ear and his trust."

In a written statement, Conway also said:

"A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results."

Conway, 49, has a law degree from George Washington University Law School and is founder and owner of The Polling Company, a polling and research firm.

Thursday's announcement followed word Conway would relocate to the nation's capital.

“My family is going to move to Washington, D.C., and I will either stay outside and run the political super-structure, or I will go into the West Wing and take a position right next to the president,” Conway had told Fox News’ “Happening Now.”

Unlike positions on Trump's Cabinet, Conway's role is not subject to Senate confirmation.