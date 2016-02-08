Latino millennials now hold the power to register to vote in the 2016 presidential election in the palms of their hands.

In an effort to mobilize young Latino voters this election cycle, Mitú – a tech media brand aimed at U.S. Latinos – has partnered with the National Council of La Raza (NCLR), the nation’s largest Hispanic rights organization, to launch a mobile app designed to make voter registration more accessible to Latinos across the country.

The app, which is available for iOS, Android and the web, walks the potential voter step-by-step through the registration process and provides access to voting requirements in the user’s state. The applicant prints and mails in his or her voter registration, and NCLR and Mitú will assist with completing the process – alerting applicants about important deadlines and providing other necessary information they need to vote.

The app also has built-in sharing features that give users the opportunity to share parts of the process on social media platforms, with the hope that they will encourage greater participation.

According to Pew Research projections for 2016, Hispanic millennials account for 11.9 million – or about 44 percent of the 27.3 million Hispanic eligible voters – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic voting group.

“NCLR’s job is to make sure that our voters – and, as importantly, the millions of potential voters in our community – have the tools necessary and the information they need to participate and make informed choices for their families and their future,” Janet Murguía, president and CEO of NCLR, said in a statement. “Joining forces with a cutting-edge outlet like Mitú is an important step in expanding both the pool of voters in November and our significance in the election’s outcomes.”

The median age among the nation’s U.S.-born Latinos is only 19, but between 2012 and 2016, about 3.2 million young U.S. citizen Latinos have become eligible to vote for the first time in a presidential election.

“As the leading digital media company for Latinos, we have a responsibility and a commitment to provide a platform for this generation’s voice to be heard,” Beatriz Acevedo, president and cofounder of Mitú, said in a statement. “This is why we launched Mitú’s #WeAreAmerica, a campaign designed to inspire young Latinos to vote and highlight the numerous contributions we make to this country.”

