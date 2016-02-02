Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, praised the results of Monday night’s Iowa caucuses in which Sen. Ted Cruz became the first Hispanic to win in the state, beating out front-runner Donald Trump and fellow Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Ted Cruz, first Hispanic out of Iowa from a major political party; Marco Rubio – two out of our top three, Hispanic,” he told Fox News Monday night. “You know, where is the media on this? This is a big deal. I think it was a big night for our party for a lot of reasons.”

Cruz received the most votes ever in the Hawkeye State for a single candidate with fellow Cuban-American Rubio coming up in third, only one percentage point behind Trump.

“The other [reason] it was a big night was the enthusiasm gap between Republicans and Democrats, and that was very clear, it’s been clear the whole election cycle. We have a lot of drama and some intrigue right now in our party, but it has the whole country electrified,” Priebus said.

Among the Democrats, Hillary Clinton narrowly won, outpacing a surprisingly strong challenge from Bernie Sanders to claim the first victory in the 2016 race for president. It was the closest race in Iowa Democratic caucus history.

