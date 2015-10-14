Hours after wrapping up the first Democratic debate of her campaign, a super PAC backing Hillary Clinton released a Spanish-language online ad supporting her candidacy.

The ad, called “Mi hija” which translates to “my daughter,” was paid for by Priorities USA and will run statewide in Nevada.

It features a single mother talking about raising a daughter on her own. She calls her daughter “my sun, my light.”

“I want my daughter to grow up knowing that everything she sets her mind to she will achieve,” the unnamed mother says in Spanish, as English subtitles run below. “I think Hillary Clinton is a smart woman, she is a brave woman. As a mother, she knows how hard it is to go to work and raise a child.”

She adds: “As a woman she would support us.”

The Hispanic voting population is a critical demographic for any presidential candidate, but particularly for a Democrat hoping to recreate President Barack Obama’s coalition to victory from four years ago.

During Tuesday’s debate, Clinton repeatedly embraced her status as a woman who could be the first female president of the United States, but barely spoke about Latinos, in particular.

