The Providence City Council has its first Latino leaders.

The City Council elected a council president and council president pro tempore from among its membership. Councilman Luis A. Aponte became the first Latino council president in the city's history and Councilwoman Sabina Matos became the first Latina council president pro tempore.

Aponte was first elected to the council in 1998. He represents the Lower South Providence and Washington Park neighborhoods.

Matos was elected in 2010 to represent Olneyville and parts of the Silver Lake and Valley neighborhoods.

The president presides over proceedings and guides the agenda. The president pro tempore takes on these duties in the president's absence. They serve four-year terms.

Councilman Kevin Jackson, Councilman Terrence M. Hassett and Councilman Michael Correia were also selected for leadership positions.

