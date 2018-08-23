Michael Goodwin: Cynthia Nixon might have one trick left up her sleeve

In three weeks more, Cynthia Nixon will be put out of her misery. The actress began her primary challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo with sizzle and has been a thorn in his side, pouncing on his missteps with savage glee and mocking his tough-guy persona.

But when it comes to support among Democrats, Nixon fizzles. She’s never hit 30 percent in the polls and the last two have her trailing Cuomo by an average of 33.5 points. So she’s toast, right?

Maybe. Or maybe she’s about to get a shot in the arm that will reshape the race.

I believe there is a good chance the New York Times will endorse Nixon. If so, she would get instant credibility among city and state liberals, many of whom still regard the Gray Lady as a secular Bible. That could give Nixon a chance to seize the momentum before the Sept. 13 vote.

