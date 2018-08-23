Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION

Michael Goodwin: Cynthia Nixon might have one trick left up her sleeve

Michael Goodwin
By | New York Post
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Cynthia Nixon.  (AP)

In three weeks more, Cynthia Nixon will be put out of her misery. The actress began her primary challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo with sizzle and has been a thorn in his side, pouncing on his missteps with savage glee and mocking his tough-guy persona.

But when it comes to support among Democrats, Nixon fizzles. She’s never hit 30 percent in the polls and the last two have her trailing Cuomo by an average of 33.5 points. So she’s toast, right?

'Street Justice': Judge Jeanine gets reaction to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's anti-American comments.

Maybe. Or maybe she’s about to get a shot in the arm that will reshape the race.

I believe there is a good chance the New York Times will endorse Nixon. If so, she would get instant credibility among city and state liberals, many of whom still regard the Gray Lady as a secular Bible. That could give Nixon a chance to seize the momentum before the Sept. 13 vote.

To continue reading on The New York Post click here. 

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.