Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION

Why do Democrats only care about Russian meddling when it comes to Trump?

Mary Anastasia O&#x27;Grady
By | The Wall Street Journal
close
Human rights groups say nearly 300 anti-government protesters have been killed after the government tried to scale back social security for Nicaraguans; national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports. Video

Protests growing against Nicaraguan President Ortega

Human rights groups say nearly 300 anti-government protesters have been killed after the government tried to scale back social security for Nicaraguans; national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports.

Americans are rightly upset over President Trump’s obsequiousness toward Vladimir Putin in Helsinki. The former KGB agent heads a gangster government, and Mr. Trump should have stood up to him.

On the other hand, Democrats’ moralizing Helsinki hysteria is phony. They’re upset with Mr. Putin’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election because Hillary Clinton lost. When it comes to Russian expansionism in the Western Hemisphere and the Kremlin’s abysmal human-rights record, the American left mostly looks the other way.

Democratic ballyhooing over Mr. Putin’s habit of jailing and sometimes killing his political and media opponents is especially rich. Russia’s longstanding ally Cuba has an even worse civil-liberties record. Yet when President Obama unconditionally reshaped U.S. policy to please Cuban dictator Raúl Castro, his party cheered. Mr. Obama even trotted off to a baseball game in Havana with the Cuban mob boss. Democrats cheered some more.

Advocates of the Obama Cuba policy argue that Havana poses no threat to U.S. interests. But if regional security, stability and economic growth matter, that is demonstrably false. Sixty years after Castro came to power, Cuba, with strong backing from the Kremlin, still underwrites tyranny in Central and South America.

To continue reading on The Wall Street Journal click here

Mary Anastasia O'Grady writes The Americas column for the Wall Street Journal.