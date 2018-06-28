Michael Goodwin: Lashing out over Trump is nothing new for liberals

A headline on a story about escalating liberal outrage toward President Trump and his team wondered whether the resistance movement had veered off the “high road.”

Veered off? When was it ever on the high road?

Certainly not when congressional Democrats boycotted Trump’s inauguration. And certainly not when, soon after the election, Dems tried to pressure Electoral College electors in states that Trump won into backing Hillary Clinton.

Even more important, was the Obama administration taking the high road when the FBI gave Clinton preferential treatment despite her sloppy handling of classified emails? Or when it weaponized the FBI and CIA to paint Trump’s campaign as a Russian agent?

To continue reading Michael Goodwin's column from the New York Post, click here.