Daniel Henninger: Here's another Trumpian solution to illegal immigration: Let the economy control it

W.C. Fields, the great and wise film comedian, once said that doing a scene with children was perilous because they will steal it. Someone should have warned the Trump White House.

No doubt buried somewhere inside the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border crossings is an important issue related to the rule of law or national sovereignty. Just don’t expect anything resembling serious thought to compete with images of kids in Border Patrol processing cages.

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the parental separations. Reassembling these families may slow the bleeding for Republicans, but it won’t solve anything related to illegal immigration.

In 1986, after a mighty legislative struggle during the Reagan administration, Congress passed the Simpson-Mazzoli Immigration Reform and Control Act. Its purpose was to control the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. More than 30 years later, we are putting them in holding pens.

