OPINION

Daniel Henninger: Here's another Trumpian solution to illegal immigration: Let the economy control it

Daniel Henninger
By Daniel Henninger | The Wall Street Journal
President Trump and Vice President Pence speak after Trump signs executive order to let immigrant families stay together after crossing the U.S. border. Video

Trump signs order to keep families together at border

W.C. Fields, the great and wise film comedian, once said that doing a scene with children was perilous because they will steal it. Someone should have warned the Trump White House.

No doubt buried somewhere inside the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border crossings is an important issue related to the rule of law or national sovereignty. Just don’t expect anything resembling serious thought to compete with images of kids in Border Patrol processing cages.

President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the parental separations. Reassembling these families may slow the bleeding for Republicans, but it won’t solve anything related to illegal immigration.

In 1986, after a mighty legislative struggle during the Reagan administration, Congress passed the Simpson-Mazzoli Immigration Reform and Control Act. Its purpose was to control the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. More than 30 years later, we are putting them in holding pens.

To continue reading Daniel Henninger's column from the Wall Street Journal, click here.

Daniel Henninger is the Wonder Land columnist for The Wall Street Journal where he serves as Deputy Editorial Page Editor. Follow him on Twitter @DanHenninger.