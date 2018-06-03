Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION

Michael Goodwin: James Comey isn't above the law

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
close
Report: Trump wanted Rosenstein to include that he was not personally under investigation in memo about Comey; AP Justice Department reporter Eric Tucker weighs in on 'Shepard Smith Reporting.' Video

Trump claims he did not fire Comey over Russia

Report: Trump wanted Rosenstein to include that he was not personally under investigation in memo about Comey; AP Justice Department reporter Eric Tucker weighs in on 'Shepard Smith Reporting.'

There they go again. For the 1 millionth time, anti-Trumpers are horrified, aghast, stupefied.

The president’s latest offense against their sensibilities is a pointed use of his pardon power. So far, he has pardoned just five people, including Jack Johnson, the legendary black boxer whose conviction a century ago was an act of pure racism.

But four others involve recent, politically tinged cases, including that of conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza. Most alarming for the usual critics, the president hints that he is just getting started and cites a possible pardon of Martha Stewart, whose conviction came under James Comey, the former FBI boss and Trump’s archenemy.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) told reporters he worries Trump is sending a message to witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, adding, “In the United States of America, nobody is above the law.”

Bingo! That’s exactly the point Trump is making, though he and Warner obviously disagree on who “nobody” is.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin on The New York Post click here. 

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.