Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION

Michael Goodwin: A President Clinton would have been much, much worse

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
Former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at the Woman's National Democratic Club in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC1B54D633B0

Former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks at the Woman's National Democratic Club in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts - RC1B54D633B0

To put the roller-coaster presidency of Donald Trump in perspective, it helps on occasion to imagine that Hillary Clinton won the election. My experience is that the exercise leads to greater appreciation of the president we have, warts and all.

Start with Clinton herself. She has spent the last 18 months in a perpetual snit. “No, I’m not over it,” she confessed while turning Yale’s commencement into a self-pity party.

Anyone who has dealt with her knows the “I’m a victim” shtick didn’t start with November of 2016, and would not have ended if she won. She’s been a blamer and finger-pointer her entire public life and would have taken her woe-is-me attitude to the Oval Office.

Coupled with her breathtaking sense of entitlement, it is hard to see her presidency lifting the ­nation’s self-confidence, at home or abroad.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin on The New York Post click here.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.