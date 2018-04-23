Expand / Collapse search
Michael Goodwin: Lawsuit shows Democrats are getting desperate as Mueller probe stalls

New York Post
DNC files lawsuit over election interference

It’s not just Hillary Clinton who can’t quit Russia. The whole Democratic Party keeps going back to 2016.

In a move that reeks of desperation, the DNC filed a civil suit Friday against President Trump’s campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks, alleging a vast (right wing!) conspiracy to tip the election to Trump.

The suit’s flamboyant charges made headlines, but that only served to obscure the real meaning. Namely, that top Dems are giving up their fantasies that special counsel Robert Mueller will deliver them from political purgatory by getting the goods on Trump.

The trashy suit is their way of trying to keep impeachment and Russia, Russia, Russia alive for the midterms in case Mueller’s probe comes up empty.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin on The New York Post click here. 