Easter, the greatest comeback of all time -- and one that is available to you, anytime you choose

Easter is the time to celebrate Jesus Christ and proclaim his resurrection victory, the foundation of the Christian faith. As the apostle Paul said in I Corinthians 15:14, “If Christ wasn’t raised to life, our message is worthless and so is your faith.”

Jesus was the most important person who ever lived. His life, death and resurrection literally changed the course of human history. He experienced the ultimate setback and then had the greatest comeback of all time.

Jesus began his life miraculously having been born of a virgin. Conceived by the Holy Spirit through the Virgin Mary, Jesus was literally both God and man. He was unique recognized by the religious scholars of his day when he was still young.

Jesus launched his public ministry when he was thirty years old. He overcame the temptation of the Devil in the desert, proclaimed himself to be the Messiah and gathered together a team of twelve disciples.

He traveled throughout his region performing good works, healing the sick and preaching God’s message. He performed many miracles and created quite a stir amongst many religious leaders.

Jesus predicted that the kingdom of God would come, but it would not be an earthly kingdom or a political revolution. Rather, Jesus would become the leader of each person’s life and establish his teachings as the way to live.

You can overcome any setback through the strength God gives.

Many chose to become Jesus followers and he was very popular with the general public.

Jesus lived a perfect, sinless life. However, the religious leaders of his day viewed him with suspicion. They were jealous of his popularity and disdainful of his teachings. So they convinced one of Jesus’ disciples to betray him.

Jesus was then arrested and brought before the Roman authorities for punishment. Pilate the Roman governor did not think Jesus was guilty of anything but gave the leaders a choice. Their decision was that Jesus be punished with a death sentence.

Jesus was guilty of no crime and had done incredible good yet he was crucified, the most painful and horrendous death in the ancient world. His hands and feet were nailed to intersecting wooden beams, which were then lifted up and placed in the ground.

Every time Jesus needed to breathe, he had to lift himself up, tearing His flesh in the process. Every moment on the cross, Jesus was in excruciating pain and was mocked, ridiculed and spat upon.

Jesus also had a crown of thorns placed on His head and His side was pierced with a sword. Blood poured out of his body. Finally, after such horrible treatment and intense pain Jesus died.

There can be no greater setback than to be cruelly and mercilessly killed. Jesus died on a Friday. Some women went to the cave where he was buried on Sunday morning and found the stone in the front of the tomb rolled away. Jesus was not dead but had risen from the grave.

The greatest comeback in history had taken place! A dead person had come back to life; death had been beaten. From the decisive setback of death, Jesus came back to life and proved his victory over the grave.

If you doubt the veracity of Jesus resurrection consider some evidence. In ancient courts a woman could not be a witness, only the testimony of a man was accepted. Yet, the first witnesses of Jesus’ resurrection were women. If it were just a fanciful story why would the gospel writers have used women as witnesses?

The resurrection cannot be a myth because it does not fit the characteristics of a myth. Myths are developed over time, but the story of Jesus’ resurrection was written within twenty years of the event and was known orally many years before that.

Also, Christians never venerated the site of Jesus’ death. Rather, they focused on the tomb where he had arisen. In addition, there were approximately five hundred witnesses who saw Jesus after his resurrection. How could that many people all have the story wrong?

Jesus died as a sinless person for all the sins of humanity and his resurrection proved his victory over sin and death. Anyone who confesses their sins to Jesus will be forgiven and granted eternal life. Thus, because of Jesus’ comeback, any person can have their greatest personal comeback.

The reality is Jesus was raised from the dead and because of Jesus’ victory over death and sin you can experience forgiveness and eternal life. You can overcome any setback through the strength God gives.

You can make a comeback with the power that is available through Jesus Christ. The setback of mistakes, failures and sins can be forgiven. The comeback of inner peace, purpose and meaning in life is now available.

We can live our lives in a personal relationship with God, experience his plan for our lives and spend eternity in heaven with him after this life is over. Thanks to Jesus - life’s greatest comeback is available to you any time you choose.