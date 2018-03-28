Expand / Collapse search
University students in Georgia forced to confess their white privilege

By Todd Starnes | Fox News
State. Rep. Earl Ehrhart said some students at Kennesaw State University in Georgia were forced “as a condition of their grades to confess their white privilege in a video.”

Georgia lawmakers are investigating what they call systematic bias against conservative and Christian students at Kennesaw State University.

“They are threatened. They are retaliated against all because of their viewpoint,” State. Rep. Earl Ehrhart said Wednesday on the Todd Starnes Radio Show.

The taxpayer-funded university is already facing two federal lawsuits alleging bias against conservatives.

“It’s a scary thing on campuses today,” the state lawmaker told Starnes.

He went on to say that some students were forced “as a condition of their grades to confess their white privilege in a video.”

