Michael Goodwin: Trump staff shakeups prove the president is putting America first

Beleaguered politicians like to complain they are too hemmed in by circumstances and handlers. If only they could throw off the shackles and be themselves, they would surely succeed.

President Trump is going through one of those moments now and the restraints are flying off before our eyes.

Look out, world — no more Mr. Nice Guy!

Trump’s decision to be more Trumpian is reflected in a flurry of personnel changes that signal shifts in policies, including his approach to special counsel Robert Mueller.

