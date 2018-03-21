Michael Goodwin: Why Cynthia Nixon already has Andrew Cuomo running scared

Politics ain’t beanbag, as Cynthia Nixon learned right out of the starting gate. On day two of her primary campaign against Gov. Cuomo, the “Sex and the City” actress got a taste of what is coming her way.

Nixon is an “unqualified lesbian,” declared Christine Quinn, a Cuomo associate. The former City Council speaker called herself a “qualified lesbian” in accusing Nixon of being completely unprepared for the office she is seeking.

Welcome to a one-party town, where Democratic shootouts frequently happen in lifeboats.

The bad blood between Quinn and Nixon is personal, stemming from the fact that Nixon endorsed Bill de Blasio over Quinn in the 2013 mayoral primary. But Cuomo must nonetheless be pleased his opponent has been defined in memorable terms that could marginalize her as a fringe candidate.

