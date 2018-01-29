Student who triggered military-hating California teacher gives his side of the story

A high school history teacher in Southern California was secretly filmed calling members of the military “dumb s****” and berating pro-military students for wearing Marine Corps sweatshirts.

The teacher at El Rancho High School was identified as Gregory Salcido. He also happens to be a member of the city council in the town of Pico Rivera.

A 17-year-old student in the classroom secretly videoed Salcido as he launched into a profane tirade against the military and two students who were wearing Marine Corps shirts.

“Think about the people you know who are over there,” Salcido said. “Your freaking stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They’re dumb s****. They’re not high-level bankers. They’re not academic people. They’re not intellectual people.”

“They’re the freaking lowest of our low,” he ranted.

The brave and patriotic student who filmed the video spoke exclusively to the Todd Starnes Radio Show on Monday. His parents asked that we not identify the young man by name.

“I was so angry,” the student told Starnes. “He has a history of being anti-military. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion but at the same time they shouldn’t be disrespecting the veterans who have fought for our rights, who give up their lives and do stuff that other people are not willing to do.”

The student told the Todd Starnes Radio Show the teacher was triggered by his Marine Corps sweatshirt. Click here to listen to the full interview.

“He called me out in front of the whole class,” the young man said. “He wanted to ask why I wanted to join the military.”

“I told him it’s a family tradition; it’s something I’ve been wanting to do as a kid,” the student said. “And he ended up saying, ‘So if it was a family tradition to beat women, would you continue it?’”

Instead of back-talking the teacher, the young man said he sat down in his seat and started filming the teacher.

“This wasn’t meant to go viral. It was just meant for my mom and dad to see,” he said.

The student said he wants to join the Marine Corps after graduation – just like his dad and uncle.

“My dad – he’s a veteran – he went to Afghanistan,” he said. “I have an uncle who was in Desert Storm, another uncle that was in the Vietnam War.”

The school district released a statement vowing to investigate the incident and take appropriate action.

They acknowledged the video shows one of their teachers appearing to “disrespect the family values of our students and families in the classroom.”

“Our classrooms are not the appropriate place for one-sided discussions that undermine the values our families hold dear,” the statement read.

Sadly, many public schools across the fruited plain have been overrun by America-hating leftists who are hell bent on indoctrinating innocent children.

Instead of teaching the next generation how to read and write, many taxpayer-funded schools are teaching children how to hate America.

I salute this 17-year-old young man who boldly took a stand in his classroom by exposing his foul-mouthed, military-hating teacher. May God bless this great American patriot.