If Pelosi brings 'Dreamers' to the State of the Union, Trump should bring ICE agents

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and a number of other Democrats plan to fill the House gallery with illegal aliens when President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

ABC News reports at least 24 House Democrats plan to bring illegals -- the so-called "Dreamers" -- to watch the Tuesday night speech from the House gallery.

The illegal aliens will be sitting in seats that in previous years were meant for brave military heroes, law-abiding taxpayers and America's best and brightest.

The sad truth is that Democrats would rather align themselves with foreign invaders who violated our national sovereignty, thumbed their nose at the rule of law, and pillaged and plundered taxpayer-funded resources.

And now, Pelosi has decided to turn the U.S. Capitol into a sanctuary - a safe safe - for people who are living in our nation illegally.

In response, President Trump should fill the remainder of the House gallery with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Imagine the message he could send to the world if he directed ICE agents to arrest every illegal alien in the House chamber - live on national television.

Just last week, an angry horde of illegals stormed the office of Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

"F*** this conservative! F*** this person," one so-called "Dreamer" shouted. "This office is supposed to protect me. This office is supposed to make me feel like home." Click here to watch the video.

Other "Dreamers" staged a mock funeral in the Senate and hurled racial insults at Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Breitbart News reported.

There are millions of immigrant Dreamers who want to come to the United States legally, but the Democrats have decided a rampaging mob of profane illegals would make better citizens.

So, if President Trump truly wants to demonstrate a no-nonsense, "America First" policy, he should round up every illegal alien attending the State of the Union address and put them on school buses with a one-way ticket back across the border.

And if it's not asking too much, perhaps the Justice Department could launch an investigation to determine if Pelosi and the other Democrats broke federal law by harboring illegal aliens.

It's time to put a stop to this lawlessness.

California has already been overrun by the foreign invaders. New York City waved the white flag without so much as a fight. We must not allow the Democrats to surrender Capitol Hill.