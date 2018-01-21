GOP lawmaker says Deep State is out to get Trump

Dozens of Republicans are calling on the House Intelligence Committee to release an explosive memorandum detailing the activities of the Department of Justice and the FBI surrounding the surveillance of the Trump transition team.

“It is imperative that this information be made available to the public,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told the Todd Starnes Radio Show.

Gaetz said he has read the four-page memorandum and he called the revelations beyond disturbing.

“The entire Mueller investigation is a sham built on a lie on top of a foundation of corruption,” Gaetz told the Todd Starnes Radio Show. “There’s no other way to put it.”

For months now I have been telling our listeners that the Obama administration had weaponized the Justice Department and the FBI.

“People making those types of claims will feel vindicated if we are able to get that memorandum released,” Gaetz replied.

