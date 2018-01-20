Dr. Manny Alvarez: Government shutdown hurts our veterans -- They deserve better

Congressional paralysis has turned America into a deadbeat nation, unable to pay its bills, unable to pay federal employees, unable to provide the American people – including our veterans – with the services they deserve. What a disgrace!

With Republicans and Democrats still deadlocked on immigration and other issues, the deadline to reach a deal to fund the government came and went Saturday morning, with no resolution in sight. Each side points fingers and blames the other, like two children confronted by their mother for misbehavior.

While most Americans may not be surprised by Congress’ inability to do the right thing, what they may not realize is that this bipartisan inaction will leave some of the country’s most vulnerable and deserving citizens – our military veterans – out in the cold.

The last time our elected officials allowed a government shutdown to happen in 2013, most Department of Veteran Affairs hospitals remained open for emergencies only. But this time, it appears health care clinics will shut down and scheduled procedures for our heroes will be put on hold.

Our veterans are true patriots who have willingly put their lives on the line to protect us. They served us in the past and we need to serve them now.

Disability benefits for veterans were also put on hold in 2013, causing an already incredibly backlogged system to become even more inefficient.

According to Military.com, it seems disability payments may continue to be made for the time being now to the 5.1 million veterans who receive them. But the report goes on to warn that this won’t be the case if the shutdown lasts several weeks.

Now remember, we’re talking about an already broken system riddled with scandal and inefficiencies. Even $10 billion in funding to improve access to care for our veterans has failed miserably to solve the problem.

As of 2016, two years after the Veteran’s Choice program went into effect to let veterans go outside the military health system for medical care, the number of veterans waiting more than a month to be seen by a doctor had increased by more than 70,000, according to an NPR report.

The Veteran’s Affairs Healthcare system has come under fire in recent years for a well-documented history of mismanagement, unsanitary conditions, falsified records and preventable patient deaths.

So the thought of shutting down any offices associated with trying to make this system run more smoothly for the 6 million veterans and their families who rely on it for their well-being is downright shameful.

Our veterans are true patriots who have willingly put their lives on the line to protect us. They served us in the past and we need to serve them now.

Get it together, Congress. Our veterans deserve better than this!