Dr. Manny Alvarez: Trump's healthy as a horse, America (whether you like it or not)

After listening to a news conference Tuesday by the White House physician discussing results of his exam of President Trump last week, it’s overwhelmingly clear that the president is healthy physically and mentally and fit for office.

I think that the previous statements made about President Trump being one of the healthiest presidents who has served our country are certainly true – and we now have the evidence to back them up.

The full, detailed description of the president’s health given by the Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson shows that for a 71-year-old male, the president is in great health and probably will be for years to come.

I am appalled that the liberal media, in their follow-up questions, were trying to find any flaws they possibly could in Dr. Jackson’s report. Questioning not only normal findings, but trying to allege that the White House doctor may not be telling the whole truth? How dare they!

The president passed the cognitive test with flying colors, scoring a 30 out of 30. And it clearly impressed the medical team and corroborated the fact that even their personal impression of the president’s ability is quite normal and quite healthy.

Aside from the well-known fact that the president has suffered from high cholesterol in the past, and continues to take a small dose of cholesterol-lowering medication, there seem to be no other medical findings that are of concern.

I am also very glad that he had cognitive ability tests. These comprehensive tests are psychometric assessments designed to measure general intelligence. They look at the cognitive ability of a person to deal with numerical, verbal, abstract, spatial and mechanical reasoning. This helps to measure normal brain health and it could pick up a decline in function. And, of course, it would help to pick up things like Alzheimer’s or age-related dementia.

I hope that this puts to rest all the nonsense about questioning the president’s mental fitness. This press conference was transparent, and to tell you the truth, I am impressed by the amount of information that was disclosed.

I think that the medical team at the White House does this president justice and the recommendations of diet and exercise are the only prescriptions necessary.