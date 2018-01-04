Trump's first year has been a success, not the disaster many predicted

As President Trump’s first year in office comes to a close, media hysteria about the grave harm he will cause to the nation and the world continues unabated – even though predictions of disaster he would supposedly cause in the past year never came to pass.

Since Donald Trump’s upset election victory in November 2016, commentators, anchors, reporters, columnists, editorial writers, op-ed writers all manner of experts have been opining on the horrors his presidency would bring about.

Gazing into their crystal balls, these sages told us: a monumental stock market crash was just around the corner; there was a good chance we were headed toward a nuclear war with North Korea; U.S. relations with nations around the world would hit a new low; investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election would create a path eventually leading to President Trump’s impeachment; and a Republican revolt in Congress would stop President Trump from winning approval for any significant legislation.

While the prophets of doom have not recanted their claims – and in fact have continued making them – the reality of President Trump’s time in office so far speaks volumes about what never happened.

Looking back at President Trump’s first year in office as it winds to a close we see the following positive developments under his leadership:

The stock market is booming. In 2017, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its biggest gains ever, with the most closing highs for the index in a single calendar year. Volatility diminished to historic lows and many global stock markets finished the year at or near record highs.

There’s no evidence of collusion available to the public that shows Russia worked with the Trump campaign to help Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

Unemployment is low. The unemployment rate of 4.1 percent is the lowest in 17 years. The labor participation rate has increased steadily throughout the year, meaning more people are getting and keeping jobs.

Tax reform has become law. The new law will increase take-home income for a large majority of Americans and has dramatically cut the corporate tax rate. This should increase American competitiveness on a global scale, create more American jobs and strengthen our economy.

Deregulation is a success. The Trump administration has eliminated costly and unneeded regulations that stifled economic growth and job creation. As a result, America’s gross domestic product has grown by 3.5 percent this year and most economists predict it will grow at annual rate of 4 percent in the near future.

We have not entered a new war. While tension exists in many corners of the globe, the Trump administration has avoided new military conflicts, despite provocations from North Korea and Iran. And U.S. forces and our allies have decimated ISIS in Iraq and Syria, liberating most of the territory in those two nations seized by the terrorist group.

We are working with China. Although tensions exist between the U.S. and China, President Trump has established a working relationship with President Xi Jinping on North Korea and other issues.

We have an effective National Security Strategy. The report describing the strategy that was issued by the White House late in 2017 clarifies the national mission and unerringly deals with Russian threats and the need to defend Western Civilization.

World leaders respect the United States. In gatherings of world leaders in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, President Trump received respect and plaudits from foreign leaders.

The New World Order is out. By making U.S. sovereignty – America First –the foundation of our foreign policy, President Trump has abandoned the foolish idea of a New World Order espoused by President Obama.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel will be in Jerusalem. President Trump recognized reality by saying the U.S. Embassy in Israel will be moved to Jerusalem, because Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Despite cries of alarm by many pundits, the president’s decision has not resulted in convulsive warfare between Arabs and Israelis across the Middle East. Aside from a ritualist United Nations vote condemning the decision, Palestinians have seemingly accepted the move with modulated resignation.

This historic divide is palpable between what many were convinced would occur and what has actually happened in President Trump’s first year in office.

Yes, of course, there were hiccups during the year including inaccurate claims, “fake news,” inappropriate tweets, and instances of members of the administration seemingly lacking direction and control.

But the end of history has not occurred in President Trump’s first year. Apocalypse was not on the calendar. Our Constitution remains intact, preserving the idea presidential authority is limited.

The unpopularity of President Trump has certainly invited a host of conspiratorial scenarios, but in almost every case the claims are disinfected by the sunlight of evidence.

Needless to say, there are those who believed it was necessary and inevitable that Hillary Clinton should win the presidential election and Donald Trump should lose. These sore losers will not give up in their relentless desire to undermine the Trump presidency, but that hasn’t happened yet – and based on the evidence they are unlikely to succeed in 2018.