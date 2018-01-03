Hollywood, Obama holdovers and faux feminists curl up and deny the power of Trump's agenda

Americans got a tax cut. The economy is booming. Hispanic and African-American unemployment rates are at historic lows. The ISIS “caliphate” is destroyed. In the United States, MS-13 gang members are now afraid for their future, while American citizens finally have a sense their future is back.

All of this was enough to throw actress Alyssa Milano into the fetal position. Her horror continued, as she complained that her feet were cold.

On Dec. 30, Ms. Milano, the actress and shampoo spokes-model, distress-tweeted: “Just made the mistake of reading all of @RealDonaldTrump’s tweets from the last few days. I’m now curled up in the fetal position with an [sic] Cinderella tiara on my head. Also, my feet are cold. So very cold.”

What was President Trump saying, exactly, that reduced Ms. Milano to an infantile state?

He touted the commitment against a transnational terrorist group in the U.S., “Arrests of MS-13 Members, Associates Up 83% Under Trump.” And then there’s this: “Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Then he joked about so-called global warming: “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

If you’re a normal person, you laughed at that, and were grateful that Mr. Trump kept us from becoming an ATM for an increasingly corrupt Europe.

Alyssa Milano is a famous American feminist who presents herself as a champion for women and the downtrodden. Yet she is reduced to a shivering infant because the president confidently and proudly promotes an agenda that is improving everyone’s lives.

He also made clear his position on DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and border security: “The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration.”

But most of his focus was on supporting the Iranian protesters. Among his many encouraging tweets: “The entire world understands that the good people of Iran want change, and, other than the vast military power of the United States, that Iran’s people are what their leaders fear the most.”

Indeed. Which brings us back to Ms. Milano, a famous American feminist who presents herself as a champion for women and the downtrodden. Yet she is reduced to a shivering infant because the president confidently and proudly promotes an agenda that is improving everyone’s lives.

Perhaps it was the president reminding her of what real feminists look like — Iranian women protesters putting their lives at risk as they condemn their tyrannical Islamist government. Already an icon has emerged: a young woman holding up her hijab as an act of defiance against the regime. We do not know what happened to her, but Ms. Milanoand every American liberal should watch what’s unfolding in Iran and learn a lesson, or two or a thousand, about who the heroes are, and what courage and feminism in the face of danger really is.

If there was any doubt Mr. Trump won 2017 with the results of hard work despite every corrupt establishment and the Deep State against him, Ms. Milano’s behavior is the perfect single illustration of that success. She also embodies what happened to the pussy-hat wearing set of Hollywood brats.

They went from marching in Washington, D.C., screaming with rage about the newly elected president, to curled up in the fetal position because Mr. Trump is actually making American great again. Who knew it was more than a slogan!

Hollywood’s smug infant feminists would do well to read Rita Panahi, an Iranian-born Australian and a columnist at the Herald Sun. She wrote, “In Iran, the changes that stripped women of their rights were not accepted without a fight. In 1979, about 100,000 women bravely took to the streets of Tehran to protest the imposition of Islamic law. … Some of the protesters were stabbed by Islamists, others were imprisoned, and ultimately the fight was lost. To see the feminists of the 2017 Women’s March embrace the hijab as a symbol of diversity and empowerment is an affront to many women forced to wear it. Those who fetishise the hijab, niqab and burqa ignore the plight of millions of oppressed women in the Muslim world.”

Indeed.

As the Iranian people rise up and Ms. Milano curls up, the Obama gang echo-chamber is desperately trying to keep Mr. Trump and America from helping the desperate Iranian people. The same ship of fools that sent at least $1 billion dollars in unmarked cash to that terrorist cesspool, is now out in force telling the president to shut up about Iran.

Former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice tweet-promoted an article titled, “How Can Trump Help Iran’s Protesters? Be Quiet.” This ‘shut up’ meme is echoed on social media throughout the Obama dumpster-fire of advisers.



In the process of trying to stop Mr. Trump from exposing their fraud and failure, we can be confident they, too, are curled up and wearing their tiaras.