Todd's American Dispatch

Contrary to what the leftists say, Jesus will always be the reason for the season

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes | Fox News
Poll: Most Americans want to put Jesus back in Christmas

Pastor Dimas Salaberrios explains on 'Fox & Friends First.'

Mark and Lynn Wivell, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, believe that Jesus is the reason for the season.

So they decided to include a beautiful sign that read, “JESUS” in their outdoor Christmas decorations.

A few days later they received an email from the homeowner’s association asking them to remove the sign. One of their neighbors had complained that the “JESUS” display was offensive.

“We know that Christmas was about the birth of Jesus,” Mr. Wivell told the Evening Sun newspaper. “I was quite shocked it offended somebody, but I guess in today’s world I shouldn’t have been.”

While the neighbor objected to the offensive nature of the sign, the homeowner’s association had a completely different concern. They argued that the “JESUS” display was a sign – and signs are not permitted.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.