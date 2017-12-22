Little girl asks Santa Claus to heal her cancer-stricken cousin

Steve Dane was at the Bass Pro Shop the other day in Oklahoma – taking his daughter Taylor to visit Santa Claus.

Like any good dad, Steve pulled out his phone and captured the Christmas time tradition on video. Little did he know what was about to unfold. Click here to watch the incredible video.

Now, Taylor could’ve asked Jolly Old St. Nicholas for just about anything – a new dress or a baby doll or a fishing rod.

But instead, the little girl asked for something completely unexpected. And before you continue reading, you might want to grab a box of tissues.

Taylor’s cousin, Ashley, has leukemia and she told Santa that all she wanted for Christmas was for her cousin to be healed.

There was a huge crowd in line that day -- but the Jolly Old St. Nicholas paused for just a moment to reflect on the little girl’s Christmas wish.

“Santa then did something that was more amazing than what my daughter did,” Steve wrote on his Facebook page. “He has a hundred kids in line and I’m sure he has had kids all day begging for the toys they want him to bring.”

Santa embraced the sweet little girl and held her hand -- and gently explained that Santa did not have the power to heal her cousin.

But instead of ushering Taylor back to her dad, he told her he did know someone who was in the business of healing.

And that's when Santa Claus bowed his head and delivered a prayer in the middle of a Bass Pro Shop -- asking the Great Physician to grant Taylor's cousin a Christmas miracle.

“Father God I come to you right now and lift up Ashley. Lord I know leukemia is a formidable disease but I also know that you are the Great Physician and you can heal. And just I pray right now you will begin the healing process in Ashley. In Jesus name I pray, Amen.”

It was truly a poignant, hallmark moment for this holiday season.

“I am a big tough guy but there I stood in my favorite store – Bass Pro Shop – crying like a baby,” Steve wrote. “Thank you Santa for showing my family and everyone there what Christmas is really about.”