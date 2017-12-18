Expand / Collapse search
Todd's American Dispatch

Rep. Jim Jordan: I'm convinced FBI was trying to stop Trump from being elected

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes | Fox News
Donald Trump and the FBI: A war of words

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told the Todd Starnes Show he is convinced the FBI was actively trying to stop Donald Trump from being elected president of the United States.

Last week, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., called for the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller.

“We are at risk of a coup d’etat in this country if we allow an unaccountable person with no oversight to undermine the duly-elected president of the United States,” Gaetz said. “And I would offer that is precisely what is happening right now with the indisputable conflicts of interest that are present with Mr. Mueller and others at the Department of Justice.”

I asked Jordan if he bought into the argument that something nefarious was afoot.

“The whole pretext is wrong. Think about this – you had – I’m convinced now – the FBI actively seeking with intent – actively trying to stop Donald Trump from being president of the United States,” Jordan told Starnes.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.