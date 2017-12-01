Senate tax plan, Trump held hostage as Flake and Corker play dangerous game

Editor's note: The following column originally appeared on The Resurgent.

Senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker are holding the Senate Republicans' tax plan hostage to their concerns, which could be addressed elsewhere and which neither have been too committed to in the past few years to do much about. They suddenly care about spending after giving Barack Obama a blank check to raise the national debt.

It actually looks more like they want to derail anything that could help President Trump and, consequently, derail anything that might help Republicans mitigate the damage that will otherwise be inflicted next year.

If that is the case, I think Guy Benson is right that they risk setting up the GOP for a real purity test on support for President Trump's agenda.

If Republican voters see people like Flake and Corker, supposedly Republicans, derail the President's agenda when even John McCain supports it, they'll be demanding blood oaths in primaries that candidates support Donald Trump.

This is a really dangerous game Flake and Corker are playing. They claim to support the plan, but they have some concerns. They'd be more believable about their concerns if they'd ever really stuck to their convictions on those concerns in the past. Their willingness to obstruct the tax reform package will just make the GOP primaries in their home states even nastier and increase the odds of the Democrats taking back the Senate. But it seems pretty clear they do not care.