Todd's American Dispatch

EPIC: College football coach gives reporter politically incorrect wedding advice

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes | Fox News

 (iStock)

Sports journalist Mike Stefansson is about to get married -- so he decided to ask Washington State University head football coach Mike Leach for some pre-wedding advice.

Instead of giving a quick retort, the coach provided a thoughtful and absolutely hilarious dissertation on what the groom can expect before exchanging "I do's."

"You have to stay out of the way," the football coach said matter-of-factly. "When it comes to marriages, the women lose their mind."

"Your fiance is going to lose her mind. Your mother-in-law is going to lose her mind. Your mom is going to lose her mind. They're going to barrage you with constant questions. What should we wear?"

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.