EPIC: College football coach gives reporter politically incorrect wedding advice
Sports journalist Mike Stefansson is about to get married -- so he decided to ask Washington State University head football coach Mike Leach for some pre-wedding advice.
Click here for a free subscription to Todd's newsletter - a must-read for Conservatives!
Instead of giving a quick retort, the coach provided a thoughtful and absolutely hilarious dissertation on what the groom can expect before exchanging "I do's."
"You have to stay out of the way," the football coach said matter-of-factly. "When it comes to marriages, the women lose their mind."
"Your fiance is going to lose her mind. Your mother-in-law is going to lose her mind. Your mom is going to lose her mind. They're going to barrage you with constant questions. What should we wear?"