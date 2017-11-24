EPIC: College football coach gives reporter politically incorrect wedding advice

Sports journalist Mike Stefansson is about to get married -- so he decided to ask Washington State University head football coach Mike Leach for some pre-wedding advice.

Instead of giving a quick retort, the coach provided a thoughtful and absolutely hilarious dissertation on what the groom can expect before exchanging "I do's."

"You have to stay out of the way," the football coach said matter-of-factly. "When it comes to marriages, the women lose their mind."

"Your fiance is going to lose her mind. Your mother-in-law is going to lose her mind. Your mom is going to lose her mind. They're going to barrage you with constant questions. What should we wear?"

Click here to watch the coach’s advice.