‘Eyes Wide Shut’ actress and Hollywood conservative: Why the #Resist movement has it completely wrong

Since President Trump’s election the progressives in the USA have decided that they are “the Resistance.” Everywhere we look on social media we see the #Resist banner. From the virtue-signaling Hollywood celebrity to every leftist, tenured university professor, they have proudly declared themselves members of “the Resistance” club. But what exactly is this resistance? What does it stand for?

These latte revolutionaries believe they are still fighting the 1960’s “revolution” for freedom and liberty, but over the last fifty years leftist/cultural Marxist groupthink has taken over and infiltrated literally every aspect of society. That revolution was, in many ways, already won years ago and yet, they continue to fight on because for the left it won’t be enough until every single one of us thinks exactly like them.

The reality is that the #Resist movement is not the counter culture that they think they are. They actually represent the status quo, and are supporters of the Establishment itself. They are happy to wrap themselves in the conceit that they are like some kind of Second World War resistance movement fighting evil fascists. The very word resistance implies an embattled underground group resisting an occupying, ruthless enemy.

But how can they be the underground when, in reality, they control so many levers of power in our society? Today’s #Resist movement must be the first resistance in history that actually runs most of the nation and makes up most of the political and cultural Establishment.

The #Resist movement is the antithesis of “resistance.” More fitting titles for the movement should be #conform, #surrender and #comply, don’t you think?

So, let’s look at this Establishment that makes up the “Resistance” and see how very powerful and organized they are.

First and foremost are academia and the education industry. These are the Indoctrinators: from nursery school teachers, to tenured university professors and most of the administrators. They see their jobs more as social justice activism rather than teaching. This is a “resistance” that has nearly all of academia on their side. These are the most dangerous, for they are shaping the minds of our children and our future generations.

Then, there are The Enforcers: such as all the progressive social media giants like Facebook, You Tube and Twitter who push a leftist agenda and try to stifle conservative ideas and speech.

Add to that the high tech conglomerates such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft, the left-leaning CEOs of many huge multinational corporations, billionaires like George Soros, Ted Turner and Richard Branson, and the thousands of NGO’s - all of whom spend millions promoting progressive causes.

Next is the propaganda wing of the “Resistance,” which just happens to be around 90 percent of the media entertainment complex, including most news channels, most newspapers, late night comedians, news anchors, ESPN and other sporting franchises and, of course, nearly all of Hollywood and most of its pundits, hangers-on and celebrities.

And last but not least, one of the wealthiest, most powerful political parties in the whole Western world: the Democratic Party and all their minions in the American civil service and the Deep State.

Does that sound like a struggling, oppressed and poorly financed resistance? Or, does it sound more like a vast, controlling, obscenely wealthy progressive network that uses every tactic at its disposal to oppose a democratic election result - from indoctrination and propaganda to the suppression of free speech and the violence practiced by Antifa, aka the well funded and armed wing of the “Resistance.”

Bizarrely then the #Resist movement are the very thing they say they are fighting against. They say they are fighting “fascism” but then they use fascistic methods to bully, demonize and silence all who disagree with them. From Hillary calling Trump voters “deplorables” to the nearly militarized thugs of Antifa calling anyone with a conservative or libertarian viewpoint “Nazis,” their aim is to dehumanize their opposition. This is hardly what a real resistance to so-called fascism would be doing.

Of course many of those who unthinkingly use the #Resist banner or wear pussy hats on marches or swoon to the rantings of Madonna are tragically ignorant of what they are actually supporting.

They honestly believe they are pro-Freedom but, in fact, they are supporting those politicians and Establishment figures who are behind The Deep State: the powerful, and utterly corrupted part of our government that see themselves as rulers and elites, and not as representatives of the people. The shadowy figures behind the #Resist movement are for globalism and big government.

A globalist government does not value borders, or countries, or value any sense of national sovereignty. This is why they are pro open borders. Why have laws for citizens when non-citizens can now vote in this new global egalitarianism? Why be a part of government in one country when ruling the world is a much more attractive prospect?

But why is globalism and global egalitarianism important to the left and the Resistance? On one #Resist site they quote the U.S. Constitution:

“All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

They interpret this “equality” as pure egalitarianism. It’s a grossly incorrect interpretation, but it suits their goals. The Constitution accepts that everyone is born equal but it’s up to the individual whether they better themselves or not. Egalitarianism means equality of outcome and cannot freely exist without being forced on us through government mandates. And true egalitarianism also has to be global: One people, one government, no borders, no “inequality.”

For progressives this sounds great - it’s the path to the utopian future they so desire (with John Lennon’s “Imagine” piped through loud speakers ad nauseum). However, BIG government is required in order to enforce this global egalitarianism. Pure Socialism, Communism and/or Fascism will soon follow.

Military dictatorships tend to also be part of that package. How will a dictatorship come into play? Disarm the citizens and abolish the second amendment. Make sure only the elites, the government, the police, and the military are armed. This is one of their main goals: make sure the people are helpless to fight against a tyrannical, military dictatorship.

For the leftist #Resist movement to be fully realized, freedom and liberty will have to go. It sounds insane, but to those who believe in leftist groupthink, egalitarianism is more important and noble than liberty.

Thankfully, the USA from its inception has a Democratic Republic with three separate branches of government: Legislative, Executive and Judicial, of which our president is merely part of the Executive Branch.

This has not changed. The president does not have ultimate authoritarian power. There is no military dictatorship in force and he has not taken away the Second Amendment (although the Deep State is attempting to.)

President Trump has been trying to make sure that U.S. citizens are safer so they may live lives of liberty and continue their pursuit of happiness. He has been trying to lessen government involvement in people’s lives – again, for the sake of liberty – and not increase government, which becomes oppressive.

He is in support of freedom and liberty and the U.S. Constitution as it was intended – unlike the #Resist movement who want to grow government, have more regulation, more mandates – so as to force citizens to comply.

The #Resist movement is the antithesis of “resistance.” They aren’t the resistance, the rebellion or even anti-establishment. They are anti-freedom, pro-establishment and part of The Enforcers, right along with The Deep State. More fitting titles for the movement should be #conform, #surrender and #comply, don’t you think?

I hope the American people can see the #Resist movement for what it actually is and treat its agenda with the derision it deserves, so we can survive this threat to the freedom and liberty of our USA.