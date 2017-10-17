Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Todd's American Dispatch

Teacher called racist for telling student to speak English

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes, Fox News
At Cliffside Park High School in New Jersey, a teacher who told a student to speak English inside her classroom is facing severe backlash.

At Cliffside Park High School in New Jersey, a teacher who told a student to speak English inside her classroom is facing severe backlash.

A New Jersey high school teacher who had the audacity to tell a student to speak English inside her classroom is facing severe backlash.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives! 

A student filmed the teacher at Cliffside Park High School lecturing a youngster for speaking Spanish instead of English.

Click here to watch the video.

She told the class that soldiers were fighting for their freedom.

“They are not fighting for your right to speak Spanish,” the teacher said. “They are fighting for your right to speak American.”

Those comments enraged the town’s Latin American community — leading some to call the teacher a racist, local news outlets reported. 

“She isn’t allowing the student to express his constitutional right,” one recent graduate said.

Continue reading at ToddStarnes.com.

 

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.