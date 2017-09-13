ESPN anchor calls Trump a white supremacist

ESPN anchor Jemele Hill demonstrated that it's possible to expose yourself as a narrow-minded, intolerant pinhead in less than 140 characters.

The co-host of SportsCenter lashed out at President Trump in a series of unhinged tweets -- calling him a "white supremacist," a "bigot," "offensive," and "ignorant."

She offered no concrete proof that the president is a white supremacist – just a bunch of disgusting, ad hominem attacks.

"He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected," she ranted.

Bigot, please.

Could you imagine the firestorm of controversy that would have engulfed ESPN if a white sports anchor had made a similar comment about President Obama?

Back when ESPN used to be a sports network, they would’ve given Ms. Hill the heave-ho. But nowadays they are dedicated to promoting the far-left ideology of the tolerance and diversity crowd.

So instead of a pink slip, they slapped her on the wrist.

"The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN," the network said on Tuesday. "We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate."

I have to confess that I was a bit surprised ESPN went so far as to rebuke Ms. Hill. I figured they would have given her a pay raise.

