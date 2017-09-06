Michael Goodwin: Trump's DACA decision reveals immigration cowards in both parties. Can Congress man up in 2017?

Let me see if I have this right: President Trump is a rotten, dirty hater for throwing the “Dreamers” to the wolves by ending the program with plenty of time for Congress to find a solution. To judge from the overheated reaction, left, right and Barack Obama agree on this.

Color me curious.

Once upon a time, we had a government where Congress fulfilled its part in the checks-and-balances system. But gradually, and almost totally on many issues, lawmakers became expert only at ducking and kicking everything to the White House.

Because of that bipartisan cowardice, the estimated 800,000 dreamers remained an unresolved issue for many years. Obama said repeatedly he couldn’t solve it, only Congress can write the laws.

Then, before the 2012 election, Obama changed his mind and, with a stroke of a pen, stopped deportations. But the “D” in DACA meant deferral, and everybody knew it was temporary and probably unconstitutional.

Congress, especially Republicans, was furious, and said it was their job.

So now Trump, after zigs and zags, calls their bluff. It’s your job, he said, now do it.

That’s what they wanted, and it’s how our system is supposed to work. So what’s the problem?

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.