Erick Erickson: It's official. Democrats have learned nothing from Donald Trump's win

Editor's note: The following column originally appeared in The Resurgent.

In 2000, Democrats told us that a vote for the GOP was a vote for racism. Their evidence was George W. Bush, who refused to pass hate crimes legislation in Texas.

In 2004, Democrats said the same thing, but had different reasons. Now, the GOP was Islamophobic and reducing Americans to skin color caricatures.

In 2006, the same.

In 2008, if you didn’t vote for Barack Obama, you were racist and probably a fascist because John McCain was a war hero bigot.

In 2017, a number of Democrats have begun admitting that they cried wolf for years and years. They inappropriately labeled other Republicans racist and fascist and in 2016 no one believed them about Trump. Looks like they really learned nothing at all.

In 2010, the Tea Party was racist and the proof was the union protestors who dressed up as Nazis to smear the Tea Party groups.

In 2012, Mitt Romney was a Mormon and everyone is supposed to know Mormons are bigots, racists, and creepy. Oh, and he is a Republican and Republicans are racist.

In 2014, the same.

In 2016, Donald Trump is a racist. Never mind that he did better than Romney with both Hispanic and black voters.

Now?

Howard Dean says if you vote Republican, you are a racist.

It is worth pointing out that the Tea Party, not the GOP establishment, pushed the election of Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Allen West, and others. Before them, the progenitors of the Tea Party rallied to a guy like Bobby Jindal.

But, of course, we should concede that the white nationalists and the president’s bungling of Charlottesville make this all easier for Dean to say and the media to repeat. It just does not make it true and is further evidence the Democrats learned nothing from 2016.

Erick Erickson is a Fox News contributor. He is host of "Atlanta's Evening News" and founder/editor of The Resurgent. He is the founder of RedState.com. Follow him on Twitter @EWErickson.