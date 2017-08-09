Liberal media wrong about 2020

First they said he would never run for president. Then they said he would never be the Republican nominee for president. Then they said he could never be elected president. The latest false narrative being pushed by the liberal media is that some Republicans are making moves to run against President Trump in 2020.

These fake news stories are in the interests of the liberal agenda because they raise manufactured questions about the president’s standing with Republican primary voters and are meant to cause division among conservatives. Try as they might, the American people are too smart for the elitist gamesmanship going on in the boardrooms at the New York Times and Washington Post.

Here’s the unfortunate reality for liberal Democrats and other so-called “Never Trumpers:” President Trump is in great shape with grassroots conservatives (regardless of party affiliation) across the country and with good reason. He’s making good on his promises.

On pro-life issues, the National Right to Life Committee gave President Trump an "A" grade for his performance through his first 100 days in office. On 2nd Amendment rights, President Trump is the first president to address the National Rifle Association leadership forum in 34 years and their Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said that he sees “a tremendous pride wave out there in the heartland of the country with this president.” Social conservative leaders praised President Trump’s recent decision to not allow transgender people to serve in the military. And if all this isn’t enough to satisfy conservatives, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s stellar service on the Supreme Court is icing on the cake.

One thing is clear: President Trump is an outsider and a change agent and conservatives are elated that he wakes up in the morning to fight the failed status quo in Washington and the biased mainstream news media that only does the bidding of out-of-touch liberals in New York and San Francisco.

There’s much more that conservatives like about the job President Trump is doing. When it comes to sanctuary city reform and border security, President Trump’s leadership has exceeded all expectations. In fact, President Trump has been so effective in dealing with sanctuary city lawlessness that elitist liberal Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is suing the Trump Administration to try and keep Chicago a dangerous sanctuary city.

I could go on and on, but one thing is clear: President Trump is an outsider and a change agent and conservatives are elated that President Trump wakes up in the morning to fight the failed status quo in Washington and the biased mainstream news media that only does the bidding of out-of-touch liberals in New York and San Francisco.

No one knows this better than Vice President Mike Pence. Since becoming President Trump’s running mate a little over a year ago, Vice President Pence has been a full partner with the president in their mission to enact their conservative reform agenda and “Make America Great Again.” The vice president is focused like a laser beam on fixing health care, tax reform, and various other initiatives and is doing a great job. When Vice President Pence travels to Iowa or Ohio to advocate for the president’s agenda it means exactly that and nothing more. President Trump and Vice President Pence are looking forward to defeating Congresswoman Maxine Waters or whatever leftist the out-of-control Democrat Party nominates in 2020.

Also mentioned in some of these disingenuous “news” stories has been career politician John Kasich. Ohio Governor Kasich ran for president in 2000 and 2016. In 2000, he didn’t make it to the primaries and in 2016 he won only his home state of Ohio. President Trump carried Ohio and other Rust Belt states during the general election because his outsider message connected with millions of voters in a way Kasich could not, largely because he was a longtime Washington politician.

President Trump has been in office for only 200 days and yet the mainstream media is already trying to start the 2020 campaign for president. Are there really Americans out there itching to start watching coverage of the 2020 race even before the 2018 midterms take place? Or is it just because contentious presidential elections are the only thing that sells failing newspapers anymore?

I submit that most reasonable hardworking American taxpayers want to give their president a chance to succeed because if his agenda is enacted, people’s lives will improve.

David N. Bossie is President of Citizens United, a Fox News Contributor and the former Deputy Campaign Manager for Donald Trump for President.