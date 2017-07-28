The time has come for every red-blooded, God-loving patriot to sever ties with the Boy Scouts of America.

On Thursday the Boy Scouts (and those who identify as Boy Scouts) took it upon themselves to apologize for President Trump’s speech delivered to some 40,000 people at the National Scout Jamboree.

In doing so the leadership of the BSA has brought shame and disgrace upon what was once a storied and revered organization.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter – a MUST READ for Conservatives!

“I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree. That was never our intent,” BSA Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh wrote.

He went on to say the BSA regrets “that politics were inserted in the Scouting program.” You can read his entire screed by clicking here.

Who – exactly – was offended by the president’s remarks?

Read more at ToddStarnes.com.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.