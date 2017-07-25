Boy Scouts told: Do not chant 'build that wall'

Tens of thousands of patriotic Boy Scouts gave President Trump a rousing welcome to the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia on Monday.

They shouted his name and chanted, “USA! USA!”

But the president’s speech was widely criticized by the Mainstream Media and many liberals.

And faster than you could tie a slip knot, liberals compared Trump’s Boy Scout speech to a Hitler Nazi Youth speech.

“Trump Boy Scout Speech is Nazi Hitler Youth Rally, Left Says,” screamed a headline on Newsweek.com.

Critics accused the president of turning the Boy Scout event into a political rally – and they were especially upset over one particular comment.

“As the Scout Law says, a scout is trustworthy, loyal. We could use some more loyalty, I will tell you that,” the president said.

That comment triggered microaggressions from coast to coast.

“The Boy Scouts must distance themselves from that offensive attempt to politicize scouting and turn them into a Trump youth organization,” whined Richard Painter, of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.