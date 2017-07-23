Vice President Mike Pence: Trump's triumphs are many after only six months and he's just getting started

In the first six months of this administration, President Donald Trump has fought every day to deliver on his promises to the American people. At a historic pace, this president has taken bold action to restore prosperity, keep Americans safe and secure, and hold government accountable.

President Trump has signed more than 40 bills and nearly 40 executive orders on everything from health care to energy, infrastructure and more.

While the previous administration turned to federal agencies to enact its agenda, President Trump has signed more laws to slash through federal red tape than any president in American history and has saved businesses up to $18 billion a year in costs.

And whereas the last administration stifled the use of America’s vast energy resources, President Trump has put a renewed emphasis on American energy – approving the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, rolling back the Clean Power Plan, and putting America First by withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

President Trump inherited an economy that would barely budge – but under his watch, American businesses small and large have already created more than 800,000 new jobs since January. Company after company is responding to the president’s agenda with optimism – investing billions of dollars in American jobs, American workers and America’s future.

As the father of a United States Marine, I couldn’t be more proud to serve alongside a president who cares so deeply about the men and women of the armed forces of the United States of America.

After years of so-called “sequestration” and budget cuts to our armed forces, President Trump has already signed the largest increase in defense spending in nearly 10 years and called for the greatest investment in military readiness since the days of President Ronald Reagan.

It is the greatest privilege of my life to serve as vice president to a president who is fighting every single day to restore an America of freedom, prosperity and opportunity for all.

And this president calls our enemy by its name – radical Islamic terrorism – and with the leadership of this commander-in-chief our armed forces are taking the fight to ISIS on our terms on their soil.

When it comes to security here in the homeland, President Trump has taken decisive steps to secure our borders and enforce our laws – a direct contrast with the previous administration.

And while illegal immigration was rampant in recent years, our administration has been working with local law enforcement to take drug dealers, members of gangs like MS-13, and other violent criminals off our streets. Illegal crossings at our southern border are down by more than 60 percent since the start of this year.

After the previous president tried to stack the courts with liberal jurists, our president made a commitment to appoint federal judges who will uphold the Constitution and the God-given liberties enshrined there. Look no further than the newest Supreme Court Justice, Neil Gorsuch.

President Trump’s accomplishments are nothing short of historic. But as the president likes to say, at this White House that's just what we call a good start.

President Trump will not rest and he will not relent until we keep our promise to the American people and repeal and replace ObamaCare.

President Trump has called on the Congress to do its job, and we will continue to work with both the House and Senate to give the American people health care reform built on the principles of personal responsibility, free-market competition and state-based reforms.

President Trump is firmly committed to passing the largest tax cut since the days of President Reagan. We’re going to cut taxes across the board for working families, small businesses and family farms.

We’ll simplify the tax code. We’ll eliminate the alternative minimum tax. We’ll make the code flatter and fairer for everyone. And under President Trump, we will repeal death taxes once and for all.

And to get this economy moving again, we’re going to cut business taxes in America so that companies in this country can compete with companies around the world and create good jobs right here in America.

We’ll end the broken system that penalizes companies for calling America home. And we’ll cut taxes on trillions of dollars that are locked away overseas so that American businesses can invest in America’s future.

So with boundless faith in the American people, with faith in President Trump’s vision and determination, and with faith in God who has ever watched over this Land of the Free and Home of the Brave, I say with confidence: We will make America safe again. We will make America prosperous again. And to borrow a phrase, we will Make America Great Again.

Mike Pence is vice president of the United States.