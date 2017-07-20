Mark Fuhrman: Will OJ Simpson get parole? Of course

The circus is back in town. O.J. Simpson is getting exactly what he loves – attention.

There's never a pause as to why any news on Orenthal James Simpson is cutting-edge journalism. I got it 23 years ago: "Heisman Trophy winner and star running back kills ex-wife and boyfriend."

But the tragedy has been lived, televised, and documented to death. And now O.J. is center stage once more trying to get parole for a two-bit robbery in Las Vegas where 10 years ago he rationalized that property that was once his somehow always remains "O.J.’s Stuff."

Ten years ago, when O.J. took an entourage of dummies to a Las Vegas hotel to retrieve his "stuff," he once again felt above the law.

He walked into that hotel room where the victims knew exactly who was confronting them.

Someone was hit, pushed. A gun was waved around. One victim was forced to move – ah, a kidnapping! Quite a caper.

Somewhere along the way Simpson forgot about a little thing called a civil judgment and even if these disputed items in this Las Vegas hotel weren't legally the victim's property, they surely were not Simpson's – they belonged to the Brown and Goldman families.

The Simpson gang gets arrested. Now the Las Vegas detectives play the small fish to land the big one. Suspects start rolling over to get a deal.

The detectives did exactly what I would have done. A suspect who got away with a double murder was dumb enough to come here and pull this silly robbery.

They threw every charge at Simpson they could including the big enchilada – kidnapping. Trial goes down and the "Juice" gets 10 to 33 years. Good work guys.

Now nine years later O.J. is up for parole. Of course he is. He has done more time for a business dispute robbery where the main suspect knew the victim than any case in my law enforcement experience.

Nine years in prison! That’s a big chunk of time for a suspect with a clean rap sheet.

The big question: "Will O.J. get paroled?" I would say, "Yes."

The legal reasoning for parole is that he did the minimum time without any prison violations. But the behind-the-scenes motivation might be to get Simpson out of the Nevada prison system.

Regardless, I predict that on October 1, O.J. Simpson will walk out of Lovelock Prison.

